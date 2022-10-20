x
Vintage KSDK: The St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper folds

This Vintage KSDK goes back to November 7, 1983, when the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing.
Credit: KSDK
Workers at the St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper leave their offices on Nov. 7, 1983, after being told the paper would shut down by the end of the year.

ST. LOUIS — Until the mid-1980s, St. Louisans used to be able to get their hands on two different newspapers a day.

Let's go back to November 7, 1983, when the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing.

Our KSDK reporter filed this story on that day: 

"The staffers at the Globe Democrat were genuinely shocked as they filed out of the newsroom after hearing publisher E Duncan Baumann tell them the paper would die at the end of the year.

“It was the best kept secret I ever heard,” one newspaper employee told our reporter.

Then in early 1984, new life.

Magazine publisher Jeffrey Gluck buys the paper, keeping St. Louis a two-newspaper town.

Just a year and a half later, more financial trouble.

In the fall of 1985, unpaid employees and suppliers forced Gluck into bankruptcy court.

Gluck’s attorney held a news conference to make the announcement.

"The paper will not be published this weekend. When it will be published, I do not know. How long it can remain unpublished and a viable entity is anybody's guess."

The end would finally come in October of 1986 when the St. Louis Globe-Democrat newspaper put out its last edition.

