This Vintage KSDK goes back to November 7, 1983, when the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing.

ST. LOUIS — Until the mid-1980s, St. Louisans used to be able to get their hands on two different newspapers a day.

Let's go back to November 7, 1983, when the struggling St. Louis Globe Democrat newspaper announced it would stop publishing.

Our KSDK reporter filed this story on that day:

"The staffers at the Globe Democrat were genuinely shocked as they filed out of the newsroom after hearing publisher E Duncan Baumann tell them the paper would die at the end of the year.

“It was the best kept secret I ever heard,” one newspaper employee told our reporter.

Then in early 1984, new life.



Magazine publisher Jeffrey Gluck buys the paper, keeping St. Louis a two-newspaper town.



Just a year and a half later, more financial trouble.



In the fall of 1985, unpaid employees and suppliers forced Gluck into bankruptcy court.

Gluck’s attorney held a news conference to make the announcement.



"The paper will not be published this weekend. When it will be published, I do not know. How long it can remain unpublished and a viable entity is anybody's guess."