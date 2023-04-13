'We aren’t going anywhere' | Planned Parenthood has pop-up clinics for patients seeking gender-affirming care

"I immediately started crying. A lot of us right now are terrified," one patient said.

ST. LOUIS — Planned Parenthood hosted three pop-up clinics for new patients seeking gender-affirming care on Monday.

One in the Central West End in St. Louis, another in Fairview Heights, Illinois and the other in Springfield, Missouri.

It was in response to a recent emergency regulation on gender transitioning from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey put a timer on last week when he said new restrictions on gender-affirming care are coming including restrictions like requiring 18 months of therapy before receiving the care.

Bailey said it's to protect children and said gender transition interventions are 'experimental'.

5 On Your Side reached out to the AG's Office to see if this is strictly to minors.

A spokesperson shared this statement:

"We have serious concerns about how children are being treated throughout the state, but we believe everyone is entitled to evidence-based medicine and adequate mental health care."

In reaction to the recent ruling, fear pushed Harley Camryn to the Central West End facility Monday morning.

"I immediately started crying. A lot of us right now are terrified. We already struggle with acceptance and now they are banning something that makes it slightly easier," they said. "For me personally, I am going to start low dose testosterone, I am extremely worried it won't be able available to me."

Camryn even helped organized a rally over the weekend for trans rights.

"We are always here, we aren’t going anywhere," they said when it comes to offering support to others.

Fiach Mikunda also came for their 16-year-old daughter.

Mikunda shared, "We are here to boldly go get our hormones before they are taken away from us."

When the news broke, time stood still for them.

"I've seen how much gender affirming care can change a trans child's life. There's so much hatred. I just want to give her more support," Mikunda told 5 On Your Side.

In the St. Louis location, every person saw Chief Medical Officer Dr. Colleen McNicholas.

Dr. McNicholas said, "I was incredibly surprised how many folks were here at 8 a.m."

McNicholas admitted while it's a race against the clock, it's the past that's guiding them into the future.

"Just like we did with abortion care, we are going to continue to fight and continue showing up for the trans community. We'll be prepared also in Illinois. We know how to adapt and be nimble and meet the needs of patients," McNicholas said.

Attorney General Bailey’s emergency regulation becomes effective April 27, and expires February 6, 2024.

The ACLU and Lambda Legal said in a joint statement that they would “take any necessary legal action” and urged those affected to call.

