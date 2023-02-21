Rise in strep throat cases causing a shortage of antibiotics

The pediatric nurse practitioner said she's advising parents on creative methods to treat sick kids.



"We will prescribe capsules instead of liquids," Ames said. "Then have (parents) sprinkle that on food, peanut butter, Nutella so they can take the medications without us having to switch the actual antibiotic we are using."



Greater Health Pharmacy and Wellness in the Delmar Divine building said they have enough medicine on the shelves to treat the rising number of patients.



"When you do take the antibiotics ... make sure you are finishing the full course ... so you don't create anti-biotic resistance when you do take them," Marina Maguire, Greater Health Pharmacy and Wellness pharmacist said.



The black owned pharmacy is strategically placed in a predominantly minority community. The pharmacy will have its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 28.



"We are trying to make the Delmar divide become the Delmar divine," Maguire said. "We are really here to create patient centric care for that community and help any marginalized community feel more welcome."



Healthcare workers said strep is noticeably higher than in recent years.