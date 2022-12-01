St. Louis Department of Health, public health partners observe World AIDS Day 2022

The day provides an opportunity to recognize the fight to lessen the impact and ultimately end the HIV epidemic.

ST. LOUIS — The City of St. Louis Department of Health, its community partners and public health partners worldwide are observing World AIDS Day on Thursday, Dec. 1.

World AIDS Day was first observed in 1988, seven years after the first AIDS diagnosis. It provides an opportunity to recognize the fight to lessen the impact and ultimately end the HIV epidemic.

This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.”

According to a press release, the day encourages people to unite globally to eliminate the disparities and inequities that create barriers to HIV testing, prevention and access to HIV care.

The department and its partners work to reduce barriers for persons living with HIV by facilitating linkage to care and access to medical, social and other supportive services in St. Louis.

In observance of World AIDS Day 2022, there are regional events and celebrations across the city.

The Health Stop Testing and Referral Center – Dec. 1, 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. The City of St. Louis Department of Health offers expanded hours for its no-cost HIV testing and an informational table at The Health Stop Testing and Referral Center also at 1520 Market Street.



The ART-Dacity to Survive - A Tribute to World AIDS Day 2022 Dec. 1, 4 - 8 p.m. Williams and Associates will host an open house and art exhibit featuring local community artists. This event will be held at 3030 South Grand Boulevard, Suite 201. Free HIV/STD testing will be provided.



Day With[out] Art: Being and Belonging - at the Contemporary Art Museum Dec. 1, 6 - 8 p.m. Commemorate World AIDS Day with a free video program featuring eight new, short videos commissioned by Visual AIDS highlighting the emotional realities of living with HIV today. This year’s program theme, Being and Belonging, will be accompanied by a special program. Free HIV testing and Monkeypox vaccinations will be provided on-site.

“Let’s Toast to Testing” - Dec. 1, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Let's talk about the importance of getting tested for HIV. Join us for movies, mocktails, and a special guest speaker, Author Georgia Scott. Free at-home test kits will be available. Register here.

Santa’s Sweet Revenge World AIDS Day Mini Ball Deluxe Dec. 3, 6 – 11 p.m. Community Wellness Project hosts a Vogue Ball at Harris-Stowe State University, 3101 Laclede Ave, St. Louis MO 63103. For more information on the purchase of admission tickets, tables, and the event agenda, please contact Zebra Price or Montreal Day at (314) 421-9600.



The department is centering equity in its response to HIV in the St. Louis region and working to ensure HIV testing services are available at no cost and accessible by building partnerships with nearby organizations to reach the area’s most vulnerable populations, according to the release.

This includes the availability of at-home HIV test kits, which can be ordered by the community here.

“These kits are also available at the department’s Health Stop, or by visiting one of our local community partners to access free HIV testing,” according to the release. “Since being added in 2021, more than 1,080 at-home test kits have been distributed.”

