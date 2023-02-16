US top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci to address WashU Medicine’s Class of 2023 this May

Fauci was “The face of public health” as he worked to curb the spread of COVID-19 and prompt the public to get vaccinated.

ST. LOUIS — The nation’s top infectious diseases expert for decades is set to address graduating doctoral students the day they receive their diplomas at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis this May, according to a press release from WashU School of Medicine on Thursday.

David H. Perlmutter, executive vice chancellor for medical affairs, said “For almost 40 years, Fauci served as NIAID director, making seminal contributions in infectious disease and immunology research and to public health, mostly recently through his work to inform the public about COVID-19.”

The graduating class of new doctors Fauci will speak to experienced unexpected challenges during the last few years as they trained at the brink of the pandemic, according to the release.

Dr. Eva Aagaard, senior associate dean for education, and Carol B. and Jerome T. Loeb, professor of medical education, said the class of new doctor’s training was “Anything but normal because of the pandemic and how it altered virtually every aspect of their education.”

“We’re very proud of our graduates for sticking it out, and we’re extremely happy that Fauci will share this day and his insights with them,” she said.

He delivered several significant lectures around the globe and received multiple awards for his work, according to the release. This legacy includes the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the National Medal of Science, and more.

The ceremony for WashU Medicine’s Class of 2023 will be held at Francis Olympic Field at 3 p.m. on May 15.

The university-wide commencement will take place earlier the same day at 9 a.m. also at Francis Olympic Field.

