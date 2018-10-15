ST. LOUIS — Go-to coffee spot Coffee Cartel will brew its last cup in the Central West End Tuesday.

The coffee shop made the announcement online Monday morning.

“With great sadness, we regret to say that Tuesday, October 16 will be our final day of business after 22 proud years,” Coffee Cartel wrote on its website.

The business cited “dramatic decreases” in sales: 24 percent this year and 11 percent last year.

“It’s just not possible to continue to operate with monthly losses,” the business added.

As a thank you to customers, Coffee Cartel is giving out a free scoop of ice cream on its last day from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Coffee Cartel is usually open 24/7, but will close at 10 p.m. Monday and reopen Tuesday for the final day at 6 a.m.

Coffee Cartel is located at Maryland Plaza and Euclid Avenue, across the street from a Starbucks.

"The Central West End is a fantastic neighborhood and our location at #2 Maryland Plaza and Euclid is at the heart of it. This is a wonderful space with a great patio and we hope a new opportunity comes along to this corner that everyone will embrace," Coffee Cartel wrote.

Coffee Cartel added that over its 22 years in business they were proud to have supported 45 sports teams as their sponsors and more than 450 charities. Coffee Cartel said it has received more than 200 "best of" awards from local, regional and national publications.

