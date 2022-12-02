St. Louis businesses ready for economic boost on Super Bowl Sunday

"The Super Bowl is everybody's big day. We are all pumped and ready to make more money, " said Laroy Worthy, the owner of an Imo's Pizza.

ST. LOUIS — The countdown to Super Bowl LVI is on at Krab Kingz on Delmar Boulevard in west St. Louis, and owner Cortez Burnett and his team are ready for the most highly anticipated football game of the season.

"We are trying to feed a lot of people. We're trying to make a lot of people happy especially (for the) Super Bowl," said Burnett.

An excited Burnett expects the big battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals to bring in big bucks to his business.

"I'm expecting a lot of people to dine in, but more than likely to pick up orders and enjoy the Super Bowl with their family and friends," added Burnett.

Hands down, he said football fans will flood his restaurant long before kickoff.

His super seller? A $200 monster platter.

"It has 10 clusters, fifty shrimp, eight corn on the cobs, eight eights and a pan full of potatoes. It's enough to feed about eight people," he said.

In Brentwood, folks at O'B Clark's are also preparing for a football frenzy.

"Anytime there's a big game, it always helps us," said Michelle Peterman, who works at the restaurant's bar.

Businesses hit hard by the nearly two-year COVID-19 pandemic are counting on the Super Bowl to help them bounce back even more.

"We've been doing this for so many years that we're ready for how busy we're gonna be, and I think we're gonna be very busy," said Peterman.

At Imo's Pizza near Union Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue in north St. Louis, plenty of people will be picking up pizzas, wings and more on Sunday.

"Super Bowl is everybody's big day. I'm calling in extra staff to help me with our sales. We're really pumped about it," said owner Laroy Worthy.

So who do the "pumped" business owners pick to capture the coveted Lombardi Trophy?

"Go Bengals! Go Krab Kingz," said Burnett.

"Rams all the way," said Worthy.