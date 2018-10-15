FLORISSANT, Mo. — The last Kmart in St. Louis County will soon close, its parent company Sears Holdings announced Monday.

The Florissant Kmart is one of 142 unprofitable stores getting shut down as part of Sears’ Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The closings include Sears and Kmart locations all across the country—three of them are in Missouri, but the Florissant Kmart is the only one in the St. Louis area.

The Kmart closure marks a milestone in St. Louis. The Florissant location in the Flower Valley Shopping Center is the last one in all of St. Louis County and the city. Once it closes, the only Kmart left in the metro area will be the one in Crystal City.

Sears did not give a timeline for when the store will close, but liquidation sales are expected to begin within two weeks, according to a court filing.

The company has closed several hundred stores in recent years as it tries to stabilize its finances amid deteriorating sales. Another round of closures was announced Aug. 23, involved plans to close 13 Kmart stores and 33 Sears locations in November.

For the full list of 142 new store closings, according to the court filing, click here.

