United Auto Workers strike continues as layoffs loom

Sunday, United Auto Workers International President Shawn Fain was on Face The Nation, he says members are 'fed with falling behind'.

In Wentzville today 5 On Your Side learned that this strategic strike plan could cause temporary layoffs to non-striking workers because the Missouri plant is a stamping plant. It means they help provide other plants with parts. And with no parts, that means those employees could on the picket lines soon.

The GM Fairfax assembly plant in Kansas City, Kansas could be the first in our area to feel the ripple effects of the strike, which would include 2,000 more people. GM expects to run out of parts in Fairfax as soon as the coming week.

Katie Deatherage was elected to serve as UAW Local 2250's president in May 2023. She's the first woman to do so in 40 years. She says the GM Fairfax plant is apart of the strategic strike plan.

"We’re stamping some of their parts in Kansas City, Kansas that build the Malibu & Cadillac. So they're going to run out of parts and then they will then be on strike with us at that point," Deatherage said.

Meanwhile, Ford says they've temporarily laid off 600 workers in Wayne, Michigan. This comes as the company claims employees use materials that must be e-coated for protection. And coating is completed in the paint department which is on strike.

Workers are on strike around the clock outside the gates surrounding the GM plant in Wentzville 24/7.

Deatherage fielded the phone call from the UAW's international president asking to make Wentzville a battle ground for this historic strike.

"When we start losing momentum, you start losing hope and you start losing faith. We see this momentum continuing here. And he's [UAW International President Shawn Fain] fighting for us and we're down here supporting him," Deatherage said.

17 years ago, James Barlow got a job making cars at the GM plant in Wentzville.

"Things were different then," Barlow said.

He's 62 now almost ready to retire. But joined a picket line Sunday as picket captain demanding better benefits for workers coming behind him.

"They started us out at $21 an hour as a temporary employee then so it's a lot different. People are coming in now at $15-16 hour. In these times it's not a sustainable wage if someone has a family," Barlow said.

"Strike, stand with us. We all got to stand together," Barlow said.

