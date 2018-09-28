ST. LOUIS — For some Americans, there is reason to celebrate coffee every day, but this Saturday comes with some perks.

National Coffee Day is September 29, meaning you can get your coffee buzz on all day with freebies and discounts.

Here’s where you can grab a Cup of Joe on the cheap in the St. Louis area:

Ronnoco (Friday, Sept. 28 only)

Ronnoco is getting in on the action a day early. The coffee brewer, which started and is still based in St. Louis, is giving away free cups of coffee at its headquarters on Friday, September 28. Just stop by their location from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 618 South Boyle Avenue.

Kolache Factory

Kolache Factory is giving away a free 12 oz. cup of coffee to anyone who visits their website and joins their email club. A coupon that can be printed or shown on a phone is your ticket to free roasted goodness. Kolache Factor is located at 2604 South Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood.

Kaldi’s

Kaldi’s is looking to give back on National Coffee Day. It’ll be donating five percent of all coffee sales to World Coffee Research, an organization that supports a sustainable future for coffee—so we can continue to enjoy more National Coffee Days to come!

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is giving away a free cup of coffee—any size—with no purchase necessary. To sweeten the deal, Krispy Kreme Rewards members also get a free donut with their coffee.

Dunkin’ Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts brewed up a special BOGO offer for coffee connoisseurs. Buy a hot coffee and get a second cup of equal or lesser value for free.

Cinnabon

Cinnabon has a sweet deal to perk up your National Coffee Day. Get a free small cup of hot coffee for free—no purchase necessary.

McDonald’s

The Golden Arches aren’t giving away any liquid gold on National Coffee Day, but there are a couple coupons you can use to get coffee on the cheap. Get any size coffee for $1 using the McDonald’s app through December 30. The app also has a coupon good through September 30 to get a McCafe for a penny when you buy a medium or large McCafe at regular price.

Starbucks

Starbucks isn’t giving away coffee on Saturday. Instead, it’s giving back. The coffee giant is donating two million coffee seeds “to help Puerto Rico recover following the devastation of Hurricane Maria one year ago, where the coffee industry was decimated,” Starbucks told USA Today. It’s also giving a three-year, $583,000 grant to World Coffee Research.

White Castle

Coffee probably isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of White Castle, but the fast food chain wants you to know it serves up hot, fresh brews all day—and night—long. White Castle is giving away a free small coffee with any purchase. Oh yeah, and since White Castle is open 24/7, you can get the cup whenever your sleepy heart desires.

Keurig

National Coffee Day can live on for weeks and months thanks to a deal from Keurig. The popular K-Cup making is offering 15 percent off most of its boxes ordered on its website. The discount goes up to 20 percent if you buy select recyclable K-Cup pods. Just use code GREENSAVINGS at checkout.

7-Eleven

You can score a free coffee of any size at 7-Eleven with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich $2 and up.

Did we miss a National Coffee Day deal in the St. Louis area? Let us know! Email us here.

© 2018 KSDK