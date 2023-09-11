x
Self-serve soda to be gone from McDonald's by 2032

According to McDonald's USA, the stores will be moving away from having drink stations in dining rooms across the country.
Credit: AP
This is a sign outside a McDonald's restaurant in Pittsburgh on Saturday, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CALIFORNIA, USA — By 2032, guests at McDonald's won't be filling up their sodas in the dining area anymore. And that's not a bold prediction for the future, it's actually a plan set by the company themselves.

According to McDonald's USA, the company is phasing out self-service beverage stations in their dining rooms by 2032. It'll be happening across the U.S.

Officials with McDonald's USA said the move is meant to create a consistent order experience for customers and crews, whether that be through the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant. 

In other words, it'll eventually be an end to filling your cup on your own; it'll be the job that staff handle.

