Self-serve soda to be gone from McDonald's by 2032

According to McDonald's USA, the stores will be moving away from having drink stations in dining rooms across the country.

CALIFORNIA, USA — By 2032, guests at McDonald's won't be filling up their sodas in the dining area anymore. And that's not a bold prediction for the future, it's actually a plan set by the company themselves.

Officials with McDonald's USA said the move is meant to create a consistent order experience for customers and crews, whether that be through the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant.

In other words, it'll eventually be an end to filling your cup on your own; it'll be the job that staff handle.