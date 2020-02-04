JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missourians suddenly impacted by the coronavirus pandemic can get help paying their heating bills, the state announced Thursday afternoon.

The Missouri Department of Social Services has extended the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, from March 31, 2020, to May 31, 2020, for residents who have not previously applied for the help.

LIHEAP helps low-income Missourians with a one-time payment for their primary heating bills from November through May.

“We want low-income Missourians to utilize LIHEAP to help reduce the financial strain they are facing so those dollars that may have been used for an energy bill can now pay for other essential needs,” said Jennifer Tidball, acting director of the Department of Social Services.

To be eligible for the help, Missourians must:

Be responsible for paying home heating costs,

Have $3,000 or less in bank accounts, retirement accounts, or investments,

Have a household income less than 135 percent of the federal poverty level (a monthly income of $2,400 for a family of three or $2,897 for a family of four) and,

Be a U.S. citizen or legally admitted for permanent residence.

In addition to LIHEAP, Missourians also can apply for help through the Energy Crisis Intervention Program, which helps pay fuel bills when a household’s energy is shut off or danger of being shut off.

“Although energy providers may not be shutting off utilities at the present time, it is very important for low-income Missourians that have received a notice or know a notice will be coming to get help now to prevent service disconnection at a later date,” Tidball said.

Missourians can learn more about the programs on the state’s website here.

More resources during the coronavirus: