In this week's Career Central, SLATE is putting teens and young adults to work, FEMA needs to fill jobs at COVID-19 clinics, and Missouri is sponsoring a job fair

ST. LOUIS — Every Monday, 5 On Your Side is bringing you Career Central. It’s a roundup of the latest job news. We’ll share job openings, let you know about career training opportunities and give you a heads-up about job fairs in our region.

SLATE jobs for teens, young adults

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment, also known as SLATE, is offering job programs just for teens and young adults in the City of St. Louis.

One program called STL Youth Jobs is looking for young people 16 to 24 years old who live in the city.

The program is taking applications right now for summer jobs that may begin as soon as June 2. Job candidates can earn $10.50 an hour, and they’ll work with a job coach or mentor throughout the program.

Job readiness training and financial literacy training are included.

Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and it's first-come, first-served.

Please be prepared with a photo ID, birth certificate or Social Security card, proof of address and a valid email you check often.

The program is sponsored by SLATE, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and Mission St. Louis.

SLATE also offers a program called Jobs League.

Jobs League is open to anyone in the city 17-24 years old who is looking for help navigating their next career move.

Participants get free career planning, including job shadowing, and career exploration. There are also paid internships and work experience.

It’s sponsored by SLATE and the Missouri Job Center.

If you are interested in either STL Youth Jobs or Job League, call 314-657-3624 or 314-657-3646.

Hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., with the exception of Wednesday when the office opens at 9 a.m.

FEMA's looking to hire in STL

Do you have experience in customer service?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, is looking to hire immediately for its local COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

You'll help with non-medical parts of the operation, things like greeting and guiding folks to their shots, entering data into a tracking system and observing the newly vaccinated for adverse reactions.

These are temporary jobs pay $16.32 per hour.

Click here to apply.

Missouri job fair

And there's another "Return Strong Virtual Job Fair" Tuesday, April 20.

It's sponsored by jobs.mo.gov, and there are openings in all industries statewide.

You can create a profile here and upload your resume.