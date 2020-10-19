9 cities in St. Louis County receive first round of CARES Act funding checks

The first nine municipalities that applied for funding received their payments last week, totaling $5 million

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The first round of checks has gone out to cities in St. Louis County hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county announced money it received from the CARES Act started getting wired overnight Friday to the first nine local governments that asked for help.

The municipalities that received the first round of payments are:

Ballwin

Chesterfield

Crestwood

Des Peres

Glendale

Norwood Court

Pasadena Park

Shrewsbury

University City

The payments for those nine cities totaled $5 million.

“It’s such a pleasure for all of us to work so closely with the municipalities and to be able to get them some relief for these unexpected COVID-19 expenses,” said Joan Kelly Horn, municipal relief program manager for St. Louis County CARES.

The federal money is meant to help local governments reclaim the public health and safety expenses they took on while working to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“Having a pool of funds available that aren’t competitive ensures we can alleviate some of the burden on their budgets,” Horn said in the release.

St. Louis County received a total of $173 million in CARES Act funds. The county set aside $47 million of that for the 88 municipalities in the county. Eighty-three municipalities submitted applications to receive funding. The rest of the applications are still being processed.