Lottery player buys Scratcher in Des Peres on his lunch break, wins $100k

DES PERES, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player was having a lucky day when he found out he won the top prize of $100,000. The player stopped by the Circle K on Manchester Road in Des Peres during his lunch break to pick up a Scratchers ticket.
“I bought a $5 ticket,” the winner said. “But when I scratched it off, I thought it was a fake ticket. I couldn’t believe it!”
The player says it had not sunk in that he won one of the top prizes in the “Ace of Spades” game.
“It won’t really hit me until I see the check,” he said.
The “Ace of Spades” Scratchers game costs $5 and its prizes range from $5 to $100,000. There is still more than $10 million in unclaimed prize money, along with three more $100,000 prizes and four $20,000 prizes left.
In fiscal year 2021, lottery players in St. Louis County won more than $205 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, the lottery said in a news release Thursday. Retailers got more than $19.8 million in commissions and bonuses. Education programs across the county received nearly $40 million from the Lottery proceeds, according to the release.