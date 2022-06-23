Lottery player buys Scratcher in Des Peres on his lunch break, wins $100k

"When I scratched it off, I thought it was a fake ticket. I couldn’t believe it!”

DES PERES, Mo. — One Missouri Lottery player was having a lucky day when he found out he won the top prize of $100,000. The player stopped by the Circle K on Manchester Road in Des Peres during his lunch break to pick up a Scratchers ticket.

“I bought a $5 ticket,” the winner said. “But when I scratched it off, I thought it was a fake ticket. I couldn’t believe it!”

The player says it had not sunk in that he won one of the top prizes in the “Ace of Spades” game.

“It won’t really hit me until I see the check,” he said.

The “Ace of Spades” Scratchers game costs $5 and its prizes range from $5 to $100,000. There is still more than $10 million in unclaimed prize money, along with three more $100,000 prizes and four $20,000 prizes left.