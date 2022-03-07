Career Central: Free IT classes available

This week's Career Central features two free programs to help you earn your IT certification, and a job posting that's a sure sign of spring.

ST. LOUIS — This week's Career Central features two free programs to help you earn your IT certification, and a sure sign of spring as the City of St. Louis looks to hire grass cutters.

Saint Louisans can obtain IT certification free of charge

The state of Missouri is partnering with Coursera and CompTIA, two companies that provide IT training, to help you earn university-accredited certifications that can help boost your resume.

These are online courses, and you need a laptop or desktop computer, a high school diploma, or GED to apply.

Coursera offers a work-at-your-own-pace model with bite-sized sessions and self-paced learning.

Sign up soon if you're interested as these opportunities may not last.

Find more information about CompTIA here.

You can find information about enrolling with Coursera here.

STL Parks need utility workers for immediate job openings

The City of St. Louis has immediate openings for grass cutters.

You'll be responsible for cutting grass in parks throughout the city.

These are limited-term, part-time positions that pay $15 dollars an hour.

Start your application here.

The state of Missouri is hiring an associate for its SLATE location

The state of Missouri is hiring a benefits program associate for the Downtown St. Louis location of SLATE.

The position involves helping St. Louis residents with the skills and education they need to succeed in the workforce, both for today and in the future.

On a daily basis, the prospective employee will be providing job seekers with basic vocational and career guidance on job choice, job change or job adjustment and retention, as well as help with resume writing and interviewing, among other duties.

The state of Missouri offers a benefits package that includes a defined pension plan, paid time off and holiday time, and health insurance coverage.

For qualification requirements, responsibilities and to apply, click here.

Work for the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education

Missouri's Vocational Rehabilitation Office is looking for an Administrative Assistant for the St. Louis South location on South Lindbergh near the intersection of Lindbergh and Lemay Ferry Road (In the Home Depot Plaza).

You'll need a high school diploma or GED to apply.

This job pays $31,000 a year.