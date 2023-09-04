x
Hundreds of jobs up for grabs at JobNewsUSA.com job fair in mid-September

Now is the time to refresh your resume and prepare for in-person interviews at this local job fair.
Credit: Stock photo

ST. LOUIS — Mark your calendar for another JobNewsUSA.com job fair.

Hundreds of positions will be up for grabs Thursday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orlando's Event and Conference Center at 2050 Dorsett Village, Maryland Heights, MO 63043.

Sponsors include FedEx, UPS, Penske, Proctor and Gamble, McKesson and Enterprise Fleet Management.

Dozens of businesses will be represented including Orchard Farm R-5 School District, St. Louis County Department of Justice Services, Hawthorn Children’s Psychiatric Hospital, Bethesda Health Group, Waffle House, and Rockit Career Consultants.

Dress professionally and bring plenty of resumes.

Click here to preregister online, or call (636) 489-5400.

