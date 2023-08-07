If you're starting your career path or looking for a job change, meet with employers who are ready to hire.

ST. LOUIS — Kids are heading back to school and it's time to plan your next career move. Here are some job fairs to help you get ahead.

SLATE to host transportation and logistics hiring event

SLATE (St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment) Missouri Job Center will host a hiring fair featuring jobs related to transportation and logistics.

It's Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 9 am to noon in the 1st Floor Conference Room at 1520 Market Street in St. Louis.

If you're starting your career path or looking for a job change, meet with employers who are ready to hire.

You don't have to register, but you're encouraged to create an account on the MoJobs portal. The portal is a hub for state-wide job postings from verified and reputable employers approved by the State.

At the event, meter parking is available along Market Street., or park at Kiel Center Garage situated immediately behind the building at the corner of Clark and 16th.

For more information, call 314-589-8000.

SLATE program helps city residents get high school credentials

SLATE is partnering with St. Louis Public Schools to help city residents impacted by the pandemic obtain their High School Equivalency Test (HiSET).

HiSET is an alternative to a high school diploma. It replaces the GED.

Residents needing help obtaining other vocational certifications are also available.

Funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, this program is open to city residents ages 17 and up. Other eligibility requirements apply.

Contact SLATE to learn more at 314-589-8000 or visit them online here.

JobFairX hosts virtual technology job fair

Looking for an job in the technology industry?

JobFairX will host a virtual entry-level career fair Thursday, Aug. 10. It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.