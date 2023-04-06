The St. Louis Agency on Training and Education is looking for young people who are city residents to apply for summer jobs.

ST. LOUIS — Now is the time to plan your summer job. The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is looking for young people who are city residents to fill summer jobs.

These jobs are open to young people in the City of St. Louis between the ages of 15 and 24.

Positions include utility workers and lifeguards in the City Parks, Recreation and Forestry division.

Pay starts at $12 for 15-year-olds and goes up for those who are 16 and older.

You must be a city resident.

Venture Café hosts another Thursday Gathering

Venture Cafe is hosting one of its Thursday Gatherings on April 6, 2023.

This one is called Serendipitous Collisions and is for businesspeople and entrepreneurs who want to network.

It runs from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Cafe at 4240 Duncan Avenue, Suite 200.

Build partnerships and take your dream to the next level as you meet dozens of creative, resourceful people invested in improving life in St. Louis.

St. Louis Career Fair

Nationwide Career Fairs will host a job event in St. Louis on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

A wide variety of jobs will be up for grabs.

It runs from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Doubletree Hilton St. Louis Westport Hotel at 1973 Craigshire Road in St. Louis.

Companies including Amazon, Chase and the Humane Society of Missouri have job openings including financial analyst, warehouse associate, software engineer and many more.