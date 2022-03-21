Career Central

Job seekers will find a wide variety of opportunities this week in the metro area.

ST. LOUIS — This is a great week to be looking for a job. Dierbergs and the City of St. Louis are hoping to fill many open positions.

911 dispatchers needed

The City of St. Louis is looking for 911 dispatchers.

The job involves receiving and evaluating telephone calls in the police division's 911 call center, dispatching police units, redirecting calls to EMS dispatch, fire equipment dispatch or other agencies, and performing REJIS (Regional Justice Information System) and MULES (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) searches for missing and wanted/warrant vehicle and person records.

Pay starts at about $20 an hour with good benefits.

City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department staffing up for summer with job fair series

The City of St. Louis Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department is gearing up for warmer weather through a series of job fairs.

The next one is Saturday, March 26, at the Tandy Recreation Center at 4206 Kennerly Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63113.

It runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The department is especially looking for lifeguards, full-time and seasonal utility workers, recreation assistants, and tree trimmers.

You do not have to be a city resident to qualify for seasonal jobs.

These positions pay $15 an hour and come with competitive benefits.

Find out more here.

Job Preparation Workshops help the unemployed build a professional résumé and get hired

If you're looking to develop an edge to land that dream job, the City of St. Louis offers several free, online professional workshops each week.

Different topics are covered every day.

Get your next job faster by learning to write a professional résumé, improving your interviewing skills, knowing how to network, and becoming computer literate.

Choose between 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. sessions.

The workshops are offered by the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) and the state of Missouri.

SLATE also offers accommodations for individuals with Limited English Proficiency and who have visual or hearing impairment.

Register to find out more at jobs.mo.gov.

The City of St. Louis, in partnership with Metro Transit, offering free transportation passes to 3,000 eligible city youth

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for the Gateway Go Youth Transit program.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act, the program offers free transit for 3,000 city youth ages 13 - 25 through the rest of 2022; previously, passes only ran through the summer months.

This expansion of the Gateway Go Youth Transit program will widen access for our youth, whether going to work, school, or other activities that promote well-being, advancement, and career development.

If you're interested, you'll need to pre-register here.

After registering, SLATE will follow up with individuals to schedule times to visit the SLATE offices at 1520 Market Street to apply. If eligible, applicants will receive their transit passes on the spot during their visit. Those under 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Applicants must present proof of age, proof of residence, as well as proof of income or reside in a Qualified Census Tract (QCT).

Find out more here.

Dierbergs is hosting a hiring day

Dierbergs grocery store chain is hosting a hiring day, Wednesday, March 23, from 2-6 p.m.

Visit any store for the opportunity to interview, meet store managers, and receive on-the-spot offers to join the Dierbergs Team.

Check-in at the table with the balloons toward the front of the store.

Find out more here.

Healthcare-X hosts hiring fair

This next job fair is for healthcare workers.

Healthcare-X is hosting a virtual event Wednesday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

It's free.

Interview with 40-plus companies in just three hours.