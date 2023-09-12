Talk with representatives from at least 20 organizations about a job in construction and skilled trades at the Expo on Wed., Sept 13.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis County Government will host a construction expo on Wed., Sept. 13.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Northwest Crossings Job Center, located at 715 Northwest Plaza Drive in St. Ann.

More than 20 organizations will be on hand to talk about career opportunities available in the construction industry and skilled trades.

For more information call 314-615-6061, or click here.

UMSL hosts fall internship and job fair

If you're a student or alumnus of the University of Missouri St. Louis, plan to attend an upcoming fall internship and job fair.

It's Friday, September 15, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This is an in-person event being held at the Touhill Performing Arts Center, located at 1 Touhill Circle.