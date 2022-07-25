Also, the Urban Expo Back to School and Community Empowerment Festival is set for Friday and Saturday, August 5 and 6.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — FedEx Express has several positions it needs to fill locally. And it’s time to plan fall enrollment in classes that can jumpstart your career.

FedEx Express is looking for delivery and pickup drivers, customer service agents and package handlers in St. Louis

If you’re looking to work in a high-energy, fast-paced, environment with competitive pay and flexible shifts, FedEx Express is hiring.

Benefits include health care, 401(k), paid vacation and holidays, and opportunities to further your career and your education.

These jobs are located at the Earth City, Chouteau, and Hanley Road locations, with starting pay based on position ranging from $13.94 to $19.10 per hour.

ALL applicants must pass a criminal background and drug screen check.

Drivers must be 21.

Youth Employment Programs at SLATE

If you're a St. Louis city resident between 17 and 24, SLATE is accepting applications for several youth programs.

All SLATE programs for youth offer participants paid work experience.

Participants earn $10.50 per hour for up to 240 hours.

Gain valuable experience working in clerical and administrative positions with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, and more.

SLATE also provides job readiness training and financial literacy education, assists with long-term career planning, and helps young people explore careers based on their interests.

For questions and to sign up, call the SLATE Youth Programs at (314) 657-3624, or fill out a form here.

St. Louis Community College and Ranken fall enrollment deadlines, SLATE offers training funding for up to $10,000

STLCC's manufacturing, industrial technology, skilled trades, and health sciences fall classes start on August 22, 2022.

Graduates can jump-start their careers with technical, technology, and science degrees or certificates and earn on average $10,600 more per year than a high school diploma does.

Ranken Technical College's fall semester starts on August 22, 2022. Ranken offers hands-on skill training and technical education in the automotive, construction, electrical, information technology, and manufacturing fields. Technical careers have starting salaries up to $60,000 per year, according to Ranken. On average, each student has more than five job opportunities when they graduate.

SLATE Missouri Job Center partners with STLCC and Ranken to offer scholarships to students for career development and training programs for up to $10,000. To receive financial assistance through SLATE, students must be residents of St. Louis city. SLATE will also provide eligible participants access to various no-cost resources to ensure job readiness, including workshops on résumé writing and interview skills, skills assessments, and individualized career guidance.

To see if you qualify for financial assistance, visit the center located at 1520 Market Street, 3rd floor, room 3050, St. Louis, MO. 63103. Hours of Operation: M-F, 8 a.m.to 5 p.m., except on Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, call (314) 589-8000, or click here.

To get started, create or update your profile on MoJobs.

You will complete your registration once you visit SLATE.

Urban Expo Career Fair set for Aug. 5

More than 60 companies will be hiring at the Urban Expo Career Fair.

It’s Friday, August 5, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at America’s Center.

Bring plenty of resumes and dress professionally.

It’s part of the Urban Expo Back to School & Community Empowerment Festival sponsored by the Urban League in conjunction with St. Louis Public Schools (SLPS).

And on Sat., August 6, the Urban Expo Back-to-School event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at America's Center.

Free transportation is available.

Call 618-212-9167 for more information, or click here.

27,000 residents are expected to attend.

The Expo also offers book bags, shoes and school supplies to youth, and SLPS officials can assist you with transportation, enrollment, and other school related questions and concerns.

You must visit all resource booths before receiving free items.

FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS:

• Book Bags & School Supplies

• Family Resources

• Games & Rides

• Gifts & Prizes

• Free Food

• Live Entertainment

• Health Screenings

• Social Services Opportunities

• Senior Services

• Haircuts

• Over 100 Vendors and so much more

Sponsors include the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, The Regional Business Council, and SLPS.