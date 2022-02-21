Career Central: 5 great hiring opportunities this week

The Hispanic Chamber and HealthcareX are hosting job fairs. And don't miss your chance to attend a free job workshop.

ST. LOUIS — Jobseekers in the St. Louis area have several options to expand their skills and look for new employment this week. We have information on two job fairs, job workshops and new job opportunities available in the area.

Hispanic Chamber to host job fair Thursday

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will host its inaugural job fair Thursday, Feb. 24 from 4-8 p.m. at Sheet Metal Workers Local 36, which is located at 2319 Chouteau Ave. #100 in St. Louis.

The goal of this event is to connect businesses in the metro area with job seekers from diverse backgrounds. The event is being offered in conjunction with title sponsor FF&G, LC - McDonald’s.

Dozens of businesses are participating, including AT&T, FedEx and Enterprise Holdings.

Both full- and part-time positions are available as well as internships. This event is free and open to the public.

Job seekers are encouraged to register here:

Job Seeker Registration (English): here

Inscripción para Solicitantes de Empleo (Español): aquí

Incorporated on April 28, 1982, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan St. Louis says it strives to promote the economic development of Hispanic-owned businesses and improve business opportunities for all in the St. Louis region.

The chamber fulfills this mission by increasing the competitiveness of its member businesses in local, state and international markets.

For more information, visit the group’s website.

City of St. Louis hiring temporary health care workers

There's a huge demand for health care workers in the St. Louis area. At the same time, laid-off workers in our area are looking for new opportunities.

So, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for temporary health care workers through the federal COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant. The program is designed to help train more health care workers in our area and give laid-off workers a chance to get back to work.

Positions include community service workers, patient screeners, COVID-19 data entry workers and contact tracers.

All participants will earn a paycheck and access to SLATE's employment and training services.

These jobs pay $15 an hour.

Here's who's eligible. Anyone who has:

Exhausted unemployment compensation benefits

The long-term unemployed (unemployed since June 2021)

Those unable to go back into the field they were working in

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated

To enroll, call Barbara Greenland at 314-657-3573, or click here.

Free job preparation workshops available

Need help with your resume? Want to feel more comfortable on job interviews?

SLATE Missouri Job Center offers no-cost, in-person and virtual job preparation workshops.

Job seekers looking for the next opportunity can get a new job faster if they write a professional résumé, improve interviewing skills, know how to network and are computer literate.

Choose between 9:30-10:30 a.m. or 11-12 p.m. sessions.

SLATE offers accommodations for individuals with limited English proficiency and who have visual or hearing impairment.

If you’re interested, be sure to sign up here.

The state of Missouri is hiring an associate for its SLATE location

The state of Missouri is hiring a benefits program associate for the Downtown St. Louis location of SLATE.

The position involves helping St. Louis residents with the skills and education they need to succeed in the workforce, both for today and in the future.

On a daily basis, the prospective employee will be providing job seekers with basic vocational and career guidance on job choice, job change or job adjustment and retention, as well as offer assistance with resume writing and interviewing, among other duties.

The state of Missouri offers a benefits package that includes a defined pension plan, paid time off and holiday time and health insurance coverage.

For qualification requirements, responsibilities and to apply, click here.

St. Louis health care virtual job fair

HealthcareX is hosting a virtual job fair Friday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

A wide variety of positions is available. Past employers participating in this event include CVS Health, Trinity Health and United Health group.

Job openings exist in health-related accounting, IT, human resources and sales.

During the event online, you’ll have the chance to connect with hiring managers and recruiters. Some candidates will be hired on the spot.