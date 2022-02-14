Looking for a job? City of St. Louis hiring for 911 dispatchers

There are many job opportunities for City of St. Louis residents in this week's Career Central.

911 dispatchers, refuse workers needed

The City of St. Louis is looking for 911 dispatchers.

The job involves receiving and evaluating telephone calls in the police division's 911 call center, dispatching police units, redirecting calls to EMS dispatch, fire equipment dispatch or other agencies, and performing REJIS (Regional Justice Information System) and MULES (Missouri Uniform Law Enforcement System) searches for missing and wanted/warrant vehicle and person records.

Pay starts at about $20 an hour with benefits.

Youth employment programs at SLATE

The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) is accepting applications for several youth programs targeting out-of-school youth between the ages of 16 and 24.

All of the programs offer paid work experience, and pay $10.50 an hour for up to 240 hours. Qualifying applicants fill clerical and administrative positions with government agencies, libraries, community organizations, and more. Some programs even offer a $500 completion stipend.

SLATE provides job readiness training and financial literacy education, assists with long-term career planning, and helps young people explore careers based on their interests.

For questions and to sign up, call the SLATE Youth Programs at 314-657-3624 or fill out a form here.

City of St. Louis hiring temporary health care workers

There's a huge demand for health care workers in the St. Louis area. At the same time, laid-off workers in our area are looking for new opportunities.

So, SLATE is accepting applications for temporary health care workers through the federal COVID-19 National Dislocated Worker Grant. The program is designed to help train more health care workers in our area and give laid-off workers a chance to get back to work.

Positions include community service workers, patient screeners, COVID-19 data entry workers and contact tracers.

All participants will earn a paycheck and access to SLATE's employment and training services.

These jobs pay $15 an hour.

Here's who's eligible. Anyone who has:

Exhausted unemployment compensation benefits

The long-term unemployed (unemployed since June 2021)

Those unable to go back into the field they were working in

Participants must:

Pass the background check

Pass TB test

Be fully vaccinated