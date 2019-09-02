ST. LOUIS — One driver's car turned into a 'submarine' on Saturday afternoon on the riverfront near the Gateway Arch National Park grounds.

Viewer video captured the moment a man's car rolled into the Mississippi River while he was attempting to turn it around.

The driver told 5 On Your Side off camera that the car only had front-wheel drive, and it got stuck on some ice near the river as he was attempting to turn around.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, as the family inside was able to jump out of the car before it entered the water.

Police said the car was no longer in sight and aren't sure if it sank or had drifted down the river.