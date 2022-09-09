St. Louis homeless shelter asks for support after funds get cut off

"The rising cost of food is definitely a major concern. We have traditionally served two meals a day to our shelter guest."

ST. LOUIS — City Hope St. Louis has helped thousands of unhoused individuals and now the organization is needing assistance.

The shelter began in September 2019 to address urgent needs during a Winter Vortex that covered the region. Now three years later, it operates multiple Night by Night (NBN) shelters in the region.

CEO and Founder Bishop Michael Robinson said the amount of locations has dwindled and as of Sept. 1, the last two NBN locations will no longer be funded by the City of St. Louis.

He exsaid this has the potential to leave nearly 40 individuals without overnight shelters.

When funded adequately, the shelter is able to provide wrap around services from housing, health care and resources to regain stability.

Now, Pastor Robinson said they are operating solely on public support.

"The rising cost of food is definitely a major concern. We have traditionally served two meals a day to our shelter guest. Without your assistance, this would be a challenge for us. Needless to say, we need your assistance," a news release stated.

Right now, meals and financial assistance are the greatest needs.

That's why City Hope St. Louis is hosting a black-tie gala to recognize employees, celebrate accomplishments and fundraise for current needs.

Beyond the urgent needs, the organization is also undergoing:

Redeveloping transitional housing and workforce development programs

Developing substance abuse and youth programs

The City Hope St. Louis Black Tie Gala is being held at Hotel St. Louis on Monday, Sept.19 at 6 p.m.

Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased here on the “events” page.