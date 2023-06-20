Family grieves 17-year-old shot, killed Sunday at party in downtown St. Louis

"I'm just numb," father Darryl Moore said. "I didn't know he was going to be out that late. I regret it, letting him go to that party."

ST. LOUIS — It was the worst Father's Day of Darryl Moore's life.

"I feel numb man. I don't know how to feel," Moore said Monday.

Early Sunday morning, Moore got a heart-gripping phone call.

"My daughter called me about 2:15 and said, 'Daddy, wake up. We need to go check on Kao,'" Moore said.

The worried dad rushed to 14th and Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis and learned his 17-year-old son, Makao Moore, had been shot and killed while at a party.

"I'm shocked. It's just crazy, man. One minute, I'm talking to him. The next minute, he's gone. Just the senseless violence," Moore said.

Police said the "senseless violence" broke out at about 1 a.m. Sunday on the fifth floor of an office building. Startling surveillance images show dozens of terrified teenagers running for their lives when the gunfire popped off.

Makao died at the scene. He was the youngest of 13 and was supposed to be a junior at Sumner High School in the upcoming school year.

"It's hard, man, especially losing your last born. I thought he was gonna outlive us all, " Makao's father said.

"He was caring," said Darriya Moore, the teenager's older sister. "He was loving. He was a good uncle and a great brother."

Eleven other teenagers, ranging from 15 to 19, were injured in the shooting.

Survivors told police conflicting stories. Some said a group of men in all black just started shooting. Others claimed two groups were apparently arguing before shooting at each other.

"I just want justice for my son," Darryl Moore said.

The grief-stricken dad must now bury his son.

"It's just senseless, man. I agree with the mayor who said we need to find something to save these kids," he said. "Yes, I now regret letting my son go to that party."

Police arrested a 17-year-old male suspect not far from the party.

They are still looking for others.