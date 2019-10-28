ST. LOUIS — The holidays can be tough for a child in foster care, but you have a chance to make it a little bit brighter.

We have thousands of little wishes to grant, so we really need your help! You can grant a little wish by attending the Little Wishes Shopping Day from 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7 at the Kirkwood Walmart or by shopping through the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition’s website. Be sure to shop by Dec. 21 to make sure your gift arrives in time.

We've partnered with the Little Wishes campaign through the Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition for more than a decade, and we want to make this year the best year yet!