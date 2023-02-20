Join 5 On Your Side to celebrate at the St. Patrick’s Day Hibernian Parade and Irish Festival in Dogtown

Watch the parade live or on demand on 5+.

ST. LOUIS — For nearly 40 years the St. Louis Hibernians have marched in Dogtown on March 17 to honor St. Patrick and celebrate Irish heritage. This year, 5 On Your Side will be part of the event, and we want to see you at the parade!

The 2023 St. Patrick’s Day Hibernian Parade and Irish Festival will begin at 11 a.m. at Tamm and Oakland. Marchers will travel south, finishing at Manchester. Grand Marshal Julie Colombo, a 100-year-old life-long resident of Dogtown, will lead more than 90 floats and units. Many participants will march under their family crests and banners.

If you can’t make it to the parade in person, 5 On Your Side has you covered. Shortly before the parade begins, 5 On Your Side will join St. Louis Blues mascot Louie to walk the parade route to excite and live stream the parade goers and atmosphere on the station’s 5+ app. The station will then live stream the entire parade from the 5+ Live Bus location at Tamm and Oakland. The 5+ app is available to download for free on Roku and Fire TV.

The fun doesn’t stop once the parade is over. The Dogtown Irish Festival, sponsored by Dogtown United and the Hibernians, is back for its fourth year. The festival will have food and drink available for purchase, live music, vendors, and attractions.

No coolers, backpacks, glass containers, outside alcohol, or beads are permitted inside the festival area. The festival opens at 9 a.m.

For an “authentic” Irish experience, St. James the Greater Parish on Tamm Avenue will again host the Irish Cultural Zone. Attendees can kick off their St. Patrick’s Day with an Irish coffee beginning at 8 a.m. Corned beef and cabbage dinners will be served from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Those who are looking for a family-friendly atmosphere can head to the Dogtown Pizza Family Zone, located on Oakland just east of Tamm. There will be traditional Irish music, food and drink options, and family-friendly activities. Turtle Playground and Oakland Playground are also close.

For more information about the parade, visit Dogtown United’s website.