University City crews will pick up storm debris curbside Monday

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Monday is the day University City crews will begin picking up storm debris, curbside, in the city’s third ward.

The city’s website states, “We are asking all residents to move tree limbs and debris to the curb.”

The website further states:

Debris (trees, limbs, branches, etc.) from public trees that are within the public rights-of-way will be removed by the city.

If you have a tree down on private, common property or a private street, it is the homeowner’s responsibility to get the tree moved to the curb. Once moved to the curb, University City crews will be out to collect it.

If your property was damaged by a city-owned tree, you may file a claim with the City Manager’s Office. It is recommended to additionally get a police report filed.