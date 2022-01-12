St. Louis city, county offer shelter this winter for those faced with homelessness

Warming shelters are opening up serve the St. Louis community during the winter months.

ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County are opening warming shelters to serve those dealing with homelessness during the winter months.

St. Louis County officials are teaming up with Salvation Army Family Haven to provide a shelter which will be open through March 12. That facility, located at 10740 Page Ave. in Overland, will provide hot meals, laundry and case management services.

The shelter will be open round the clock, seven days a week, with no temperature restrictions. Contact the United Way at 211 to access the warming shelter or call 314-423-7770 for more information.

Officials in the City of St. Louis have also announced their plans to keep those dealing with homelessness warm this winter.

Officials are working with volunteer outreach groups to make sure more than 600 shelter beds are available, with additional beds coming over the next several weeks. A complete list of shelters available can be found at the here.

For more information, contact the Housing Helpline at 314-802-5444 or United Way at 211.