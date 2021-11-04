1 dead, 3 injured in shooting at convenience store in Koshkonong

Suspect, 28, from Thayer, Missouri, arrested in neighboring Howell County 4 hours later and charged with first-degree murder

KOSHKONONG, Mo. — One person was killed and three others were critically injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a convenience store in southern Missouri, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5 a.m. at a Snappy Mart gas station and store in Koshkonong, a town of about 200 people on the Missouri-Arkansas border.

Christopher L. Lindley, a 28-year-old suspect from Thayer, Missouri, was arrested about four hours later in neighboring Howell County, Oregon County Sheriff Eric King said.

Lindley is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action, KY3 News of Springfield reported. A judge ordered him held without bond. Authorities do not believe any other suspects are involved.

Officers were alerted when a clerk inside the store called 911. The suspect walked into the store and started firing with a handgun. Several witnesses inside the store were not injured, King said.

The suspect and at least one of the victims knew each other, the sheriff said.

Three of the victims, including the person who died, were from out of state.