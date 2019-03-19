EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis was activated after a deadly shooting on a Metrolink platform Monday night, and the shooter is still on the loose.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to the Metrolink at 5th and Missouri for a person shot either on the platform or near the train while it was stopped.

Police arrived within four minutes of the call and witnesses told them the victim ran across the parking lot towards Broadway Avenue.

Deputies found out the victim and the suspect were on the west bound train. As both began to exit the train, a single shot was fired and they both began running away.

Police found the victim, but the suspect was able to get away. The victim taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said the suspect is young man who was wearing a blue hoodie and possibly wearing a green backpack.

Police said the victim and the suspect appeared to know each other and the shooting was not random.

Anyone with any information on this shooting should contact the Major Case Squad.