EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said they have a person of interest in custody in relation to the deadly shooting on a MetroLink platform Monday night.

Just before 11 p.m., police were called to the MetroLink at 5th and Missouri for a person shot either on the platform or near the train while it was stopped.

Police arrived within four minutes of the call and witnesses told them the victim, 18-year-old Lundy Blue, ran across the parking lot towards Broadway Avenue.

Lundy Blue was shot and killed on a MetroLink platform Monday night. The Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate.

Provided photo

Deputies found out Blue and the suspect were on the westbound train. As both began to exit the train, a single shot was fired and they both began running away.

Police found Blue, but the suspect was able to get away. Blue was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police said 17-year-old came to the East St. Louis Police Department and asked to talk to investigators about the shooting.

After talking with Major Case Squad investigators, the 17-year-old was taken into custody as a person of interest in the case. He is being held at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Charges are being prepared and will be presented to the St. Clair County State's Attorney.

Police said Blue and the suspect appeared to know each other and the shooting was not random.