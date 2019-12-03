RIVERVIEW, Mo. — Police are investigating after a man in his late teens was fatally shot in Riverview Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 100 block of Chambers Road at around 2:50. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

On Tuesday, police identified him as 17-year-old Malik Moore. They said he lived on the same block where he was found shot.

St. Louis County Police said two armed suspects approached the man, shot him and ran off.

Police said the investigation is very active. Anyone with information is asked to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.