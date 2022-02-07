2 dead in St. Louis shooting Saturday

The victims' names have not been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Two people were shot and killed Saturday in St. Louis

St. Louis police were called to a shooting and crash at 4:21 p.m. at N. Sarah Street and C.D. Banks Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood. According to police, a male and a female victim were shot and killed.

The street was taped off and a privacy barrier was placed in front of a car as police investigated. Police have not released the ages or identities of the victims.

There was no information on possible suspects.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html