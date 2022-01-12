2 killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Wednesday

The shooting locations were about five miles apart.

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 30 minutes apart Wednesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard for a report of a shooting in north St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.

Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who was left in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

At around 7:20, officers were called to the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue for a report of a shooting in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. At that location, officers said they found a man shot in the head. He was also pronounced dead.

The shooting locations were about five miles apart.

Police had not identified either victim as of Wednesday night.