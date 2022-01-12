2 killed in separate shootings in St. Louis Wednesday

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed in separate shootings less than 30 minutes apart Wednesday evening.
Just before 7 p.m., officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Riverview Boulevard for a report of a shooting in north St. Louis' Baden neighborhood.
Police said when officers arrived, they found a man who was left in the street with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
At around 7:20, officers were called to the 2500 block of Hodiamont Avenue for a report of a shooting in the Wells Goodfellow neighborhood. At that location, officers said they found a man shot in the head. He was also pronounced dead.
The shooting locations were about five miles apart.
Police had not identified either victim as of Wednesday night.
Police are still investigating both shootings.