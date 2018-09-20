ST. LOUIS — Two men have been charged in a shootout at the MetroLink station that left a mother injured.

Antoine La’Ron Jones, 23, and Antreion Betts, 19, are both charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon.

The counts stem from a shooting at the Delmar Link MetroLink station at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The men started shooting “at a group of subjects while a gun battle ensued,” the charging documents stated. Police believe Jones and Bett shot at each other. Jones was shot in the leg, police said.

PREVIOUS: St. Louis County wants to hold MetroLink money hostage

One bullet also hit a 23-year-old woman who was standing nearby. The woman shielded her 1-year-old and 9-month-old children from the gunfire, police said. She suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and is expected to recover.

© 2018 KSDK