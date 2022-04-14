2 St. Louis area men among 31 arrested for conspiracy to riot near Idaho pride event

Police said they were among the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front that were packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two St. Louis area men were among the 31 people charged with conspiracy to riot near a pride event in Idaho.

Mitchell Wagner, a 24-year-old Florissant man, and Garret Joseph Garland, a 23-year-old Freeburg, Illinois, man, were each booked on one count of conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. Police said they were among the 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front that were packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear.

The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when local Idaho police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road.

“They came to riot downtown,” Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White said at a news conference.

Based on evidence collected and documents, authorities found that the group was planning to riot in several areas of downtown, not just the park, White said.

Police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van, White said. They wore arm patches and logos on their hats that identified them as members of Patriot Front, he said.

Police learned about the U-Haul from a tipster, who reported that “it looked like a little army was loading up into the vehicle” in the parking lot of a hotel, White said. Officials spotted the truck soon after and pulled it over, he said.

Videos of the arrest posted on social media show the men kneeling on the grass with their hands zip-tied behind their backs.

“Reclaim America” was written on the back of one shirt.

This is not the first time Wagner has been accused of white supremacist activity. In March, he was charged with first-degree property damage in connection with the vandalism of a mural that displayed the faces of prominent Black figures on the South 40 underpass on Washington University's campus.

The mural was covered with the logo of Patriot Front, university leaders said in December.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center's Hatewatch, Garland also "assisted Wagner in planning and perpetrating the December 2021 vandalism."

Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as “a white nationalist hate group” that formed after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia in 2017.

“Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country,” the Southern Poverty Law Center said of the group.