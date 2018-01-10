ST. LOUIS —Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in St. Louis' Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday night.

Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 4700 block of Tennessee Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a woman with multiple gunshot wounds. She was unconscious and not breathing when she was taken to the hospital. She later died from her wounds.

The woman has been identified as 37-year-old Christina Richardson.

Police said the suspects are two unknown men. Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Sunday afternoon, police responded to Minnesota Avenue and Chippewa Street where a woman was found shot to death. No other information has been released in that shooting. The shooting occurred just outside of the Dutchtown neighborhood. The woman has been identified as 19-year-old Tyesha Seals. Police have a 25-year-old suspect in custody.

