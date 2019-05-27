ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed and another 16 were injured in shootings across St. Louis this Memorial Day weekend.

From 3 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Monday, a total of 14 shooting incidents occurred, leaving 19 different people shot.

3 p.m. Friday, 3600 Bates

A 19-year-old woman was shot by a man she knew Friday afternoon. Police said she got into an argument with the man when he pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm. The man was taken into custody. She was getting treatment at the hospital and was expected to be OK.

8 p.m. Friday, 1400 N 8th Street

A 19-year-old woman was shot in the leg after an argument Friday night. She told police she was arguing with a 22-year-old man she knew when he pulled out a gun and shot her once in the leg. The man ran off and has not been caught. She was treated by EMS workers at the scene.

9:30 p.m. Friday, Page and Walton

A 25-year-old man was shot in the arm when near the intersection of Page and Walton Friday night. He suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and drove himself to the hospital. He was uncooperative with police.

9:50 p.m. Friday, 1923 E Prairie Ave

Police said three people were injured in a shooting near Midtown Bar in North St. Louis. Police were called to the scene and found a 59-year-old man with gunshot wounds to his arm and side, a 35-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and a 26-year-old man who was grazed in the neck. The first two victims were walking on the sidewalk when they were shot and the third person was driving in the area when he was hit. All three had stable vitals during treatment at the hospital.

9:50 p.m. Friday, 5600 Acme Ave

A 31-year-old was shot and killed and a 21-year-old was injured on the 5600 block of Acme Friday night. Police found 31-year-old Calvin Moore on the scene, where he was pronounced dead. The second victim showed up to the hospital for treatment. He was shot in the groin. Police have no information on a suspect.

9:50 p.m. Friday, 1300 Hodiamont Avenue

A 14-year-old boy and a 44-year-old woman were shot while sitting in a car near the 1300 block of Hodiamont Friday evening. They said they heard multiple gunshot wounds and saw a man shooting at a woman they did not know. They then realized they had been hit. The woman was shot in the hand and the boy was shot in the back. Both had stable vitals during treatment at the hospital.

12:55 a.m. Saturday, 4600 MLK Drive

A 33-year-old woman was shot in the leg. Police said the driver's side of her car has multiple bullet holes. She did not cooperate with police. She was taken to the hospital for treatment.

3 a.m. Saturday, Pine & North 10th Streets

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the foot near the intersection of Pine and North 10th Saturday morning. She was standing next to her car when she heard two people arguing and multiple gunshots. She was hit once in the foot and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

8:30 a.m. Saturday, Ashland & Euclid Avenues

A 19-year-old man told police she was shot while walking near Handy Park Saturday morning. He told police he heard a car drive up then heard about five shots. He was struck in the knee and was taken to the hospital, which is when police were called.

9:20 a.m. Saturday, Union and MLK

A man was found dead inside a car near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Saturday morning. It appeared he died from a gunshot wound to the back. He has not been identified.

6:20 p.m. Sunday, Enright & North Taylor Avenues

A woman in her 60s was shot Sunday evening. Police found her with a gunshot wound after they were called to the intersection of North Taylor and Enright Avenues at around 6:30. The victim was alert and breathing when she was taken from the scene for treatment. Police said her vital signs were unstable during treatment at the hospital.

10:20 p.m. Sunday, 4100 Meramec St

A 21-year-old man was shot in a robbery attempt Sunday night. The victim told police he was approached by two men who offered to sell him drugs. When the victim agreed to buy some drugs, one of the men pulled out a gun and demanded some money. The victim ran off but was shot in the leg.

1 a.m. Monday, 200 Carr St.

One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting near Lumiere Place Casino. The report of a shooting and a car crash came in at about 1:06 a.m. at 2nd Street and Carr Street, which is right outside Lumiere Place Casino. Police identified the victim as Tia Buress. She was 22 years old. Buress was found dead inside a car. A second victim was injured and was last listed in critical condition, according to St. Louis police.

2 a.m. Sunday, 3000 N Broadway

A 35-year-old man said he was standing outside when someone drove up in a red car and started shooting. The man was hit in the hip and was taken to the hospital. Police were called when he showed up at the hospital.