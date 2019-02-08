ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a triple shooting in north St. Louis early Friday morning.

Just before 12:30 a.m., three men were shot in the 5800 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This shooting was inside Hayden’s Rectangle. A 5 On Your Side crew counted 31 evidence markers at the scene and saw several cars with bullet holes.

RELATED: Chief Hayden says his strategy is working, expands hot spot policing