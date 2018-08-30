ALTON, Ill. – Three of five suspects have been taken into custody in connection to a triple shooting in Alton.

The shooting occurred after a birthday party around 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of W. 19th Street. Keron Hickman was killed in the shooting, and two others were injured.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was activated to assist the Alton Police Department with the investigation and identified five suspects. Markell Taylor, Kiondo Jones and Bryanna Kingcade were taken into custody and are being held at the Alton Police Department.

Jordan Jackson and Daelin Hampton remain at large. Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad at 618-463-3521 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office issued warrants against Taylor for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Jackson is facing charges for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon. Jones, Hampton and Kingcade are facing charges for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

