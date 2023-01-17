3-year-old shot in back by sibling in St. Louis, father arrested

A source told 5 On Your Side two kids had gotten hold of their father's firearm and were playing with it when one accidentally shot the other.

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the back by a young sibling Tuesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

According to St. Louis police, the shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Thrush Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

Police said the 3-year-old boy's mother took him to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his back. As of Wednesday, he was in critical condition.

A source told 5 On Your Side's Christine Byers the gun belonged to the 48-year-old father of the two children. The father, who was distraught when police arrived at the scene, told officers his children had gotten hold of the firearm and were playing with it when one child accidentally shot the other.

The father surrendered the gun to police when he was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

St. Louis Ward 27 Alderwoman Pam Boyd said too many children have been shot in St. Louis.

"I want to pray for the family and for the mom as she's going through this. And I pray this baby comes out OK. But I also pray that, as a city, we be more aggressive in addressing these issues and not continuously look at it as a 'Oh well.' This should be a crisis situation in our city," Boyd said.

Boyd said she wants to put a program in place to help people better secure their guns following shots-fired incidents around St. Louis homes.

"We should have some kind of task force that's going into a home to, one, see if there are children in there and two, to start bringing in social services and to educate people on the gun, on the handling of guns and how to put the guns up and use the gun locks," Boyd said.