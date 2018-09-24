ST. LOUIS — A man and a woman were found shot to death inside a vehicle just north of Delmar, near the Central West End Monday morning. They are the fifth and sixth victims killed inside vehicles within 24 hours in St. Louis.

Police Chief John Hayden is planning to give an update on the homicides and investigations Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded at 6:26 a.m. to the 700 block of North Euclid near the Fountain Park neighborhood. When they arrived, police said they found a man and a woman in their 30s inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene and the St. Louis police homicide unit was requested.

Police said there is no further information that can be released at this time.

This homicide investigation is the latest in a series of incidents that started Sunday morning. Within 24 hours, six people were found shot to death in vehicles in St. Louis.

RELATED: 2 women, 1 man found shot to death Sunday

At 7:21 a.m. Sunday, a call went out for a car crash in the 4200 block of Evans in the Vandeventer neighborhood near the Central West End. Crews found Whitney Whitman, 33, dead inside a car with what looked like gunshot wounds.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

At 11:46 a.m., Louis Bishop, 22, was found dead in a vacant lot the 3000 block of Marcus Avenue. He was shot several times, police said. A previous version of this story stated Bishop was found dead in a vehicle, but updated information from police changed the location from inside a vehicle to in a vacant lot.

At 12:40 p.m. and half of a mile away, a woman was found dead in a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds in the 2800 block of Taylor Avenue, police said. She has been identified as Tamella Buchanan, 25.

At 8:41 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Canaan. They found Teon Buchanan, 23, dead in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. A short time later, police responded to another shooting two blocks over in the 900 block of Harlan, where they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in his hand and leg. He survived and is in stable condition. An investigation found the men who had been shot and a third man got into an argument inside a vehicle, which ended in a shooting. The third man, a 22-year-old, was taken into custody.

The circumstances surrounding these incidents are not known at this time, police said.

To see an interactive map of the incident locations, click here.

© 2018 KSDK