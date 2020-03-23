ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a south St. Louis convenience store was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning.

Police responded to 7-Eleven at 5350 Chippewa Street just before 2 a.m.

An employee said three men went into the business with masks on and demanded money from the cash registers. One of the robbers pointed a gun at the employee, the police report said.

After getting money, the robbers fled from the scene in a red car.

No injuries were reported.

OTHER STORIES

Don't fall for online face mask scams

St. Charles Fire Department hosting virtual tour of station Monday