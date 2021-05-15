9 victims and 2 children rescued in human trafficking operation

Two suspects detained after a joint operation targets a Columbia hotel Friday night

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a successful human trafficking operation Friday night at the Holiday Inn East in Columbia.

Nine victims were rescued, and authorities made contact with two children, according to a report. Two suspects were detained, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Attorney General’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force and other local, state and federal agencies collaborated in the effort.