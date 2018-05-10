CASEYVILLE, IL — Police are asking for the public's help this morning, as they search for a brazen, armed robber who they say used an AK-47 assault rifle to rob a business in the 600 block of Main Street.

Police say a black male wearing a mask, entered the store with the assault rifle and demanded money from the clerks. The suspect also took a can on the counter that was used as a fundraiser. He is described as possibly being in his mid-twenties and approximately 5'11".

If you recognize this suspect or have any information about this incident, please contact the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at (618) 344-2151 EXT. 142.

