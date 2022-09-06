Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis

Police said the cyclist died at the hospital shortly after the crash. An accident reconstruction team is investigating.

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.

The incident report said the driver did not say on the scene of the crash. The car involved was described as a white, newer model Kia.

A crash reconstruction team from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. As of 3 p.m., police had the northbound lanes of Grand Boulevard closed for an investigation.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for hit and run victims:

If you have been a victim of a hit and run or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.