Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a driver who then left the scene near Tower Grove Park in south St. Louis Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the crash happened on Grand Boulevard just east of the park at around 12:40 p.m. An incident report from the police department said the cyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later. The victim was a male, but police did not say how old he was.
The incident report said the driver did not say on the scene of the crash. The car involved was described as a white, newer model Kia.
A crash reconstruction team from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. As of 3 p.m., police had the northbound lanes of Grand Boulevard closed for an investigation.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
Resources for hit and run victims:
If you have been a victim of a hit and run or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- The Crime Victims' Compensation Program provides financial assistance to victims who have suffered physical harm as a result of violent crime. The program helps victims' dependents in the case of death.
- Enjuris can help connect you with support organizations, help answer your questions, and provide a wide range of legal resources. They also show you what to do if you've involved in a hit and run accident in Missouri.
- If you or someone you know is interested in legal options, visit one of the several local law firms in St. Louis and Illinois. Expertise can help you search for legal assistance at fair compensation. You can contact St. Louis-based lawyers today for a free case review and consultation on pedestrian, car, and personal injury accidents.
- You can also visit the Missouri Department of Transportation to get more information about traffic safety to help be aware of traffic regulations, safe zones, and more. For more details, please contact Highway Safety and Traffic at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT.