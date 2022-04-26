3-year-old boy grazed in the neck by gunfire in north St. Louis

The 3-year-old boy was grazed in the neck and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition.

ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire and injured in north St. Louis Tuesday morning.

St. Louis police said the boy suffered a graze wound to the neck in a shooting that happened at around 8:45 a.m. on the 4700 block of Plover Avenue in the city's Walnut Park East neighborhood.

According to an incident report, police were heading to a shooting call when a 27-year-old woman flagged officers down. She told officers that she was in the area with a 34-year-old man and the 3-year-old boy to buy drugs from a friend. While they were in the alley, she said a man came into the alley and started shooting in their direction.

The 3-year-old boy was grazed in the neck and taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said he was in stable condition.

The woman and man were not injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

